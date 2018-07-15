MLS round-up: New York Red Bulls pull off comeback to beat Sporting KC

Marc Rzatkowski scored twice for New York Red Bulls (Pic: USA Today/MLSsoccer)

Marc Rzatkowski scored twice in the space of seven minutes in the second half as the New York Red Bulls beat Sporting Kansas City 3-2 on Saturday night at Red Bull Arena.

Rzatkowski scored his first two MLS goals in spectacular fashion in the 72nd and 79th minute after replacing Alejandro Romero Gamarra in the 60th minute.

New York have scored at least three goals for the sixth time in nine home games and helped new manager Chris Armas get his first career win as a coach after taking over last week for Jesse Marsch.

Bradley Wright-Phillips scored his 12th goal of the season in the fourth minute for New York, and Johnny Russell levelled things up four minutes later. Roger Espinoza then scored in the 51st minute for Kansas, netting an incredible shot from 25 yards out that snuck in above the leaping Luis Robles before Rzatkowski sealed the win for the hosts.

Kellyn Acosta scored his first goal of the season shortly after coming on as a substitute as hosts FC Dallas defeated 10-man Chicago Fire 3-1 to claim the Brimstone Cup.

Acosta entered the game in the 69th minute, one minute before Chicago defender Drew Conner picked up his second yellow card. Acosta blasted a 20-yard shot into the bottom right corner past the outstretched fingers of diving Chicago goalkeeper Richard Sanchez to give Dallas a 2-0 lead in the 74th minute.

Dallas' win keeps them atop of the Western Conference with Reto Ziegler's penalty kick in the 81st minute sealing the victory after they opened the scoring in the 27th minute through a Carlos Gruezo volley.

Brandt Bronico scored the consolation for Chicago Fire in the 86th minute as his 18-yard effort found the net for his first MLS goal.

Darwin Quintero scored one goal and assisted on two others to help hosts Minnesota United picked up a 3-2 win against Real Salt Lake.

The win was just the second in six games for Minnesota, who overcame a sluggish first-half, while Real Salt Lake nearly erased a three-goal deficit thanks to late heroics from Joao Plata, but it wasn't enough to help Salt them avoid losing for the eighth time in 10 away matches this season.

Both clubs struggled to generate any meaningful chances before half-time, but that all changed in the second half. Ibson opened the floodgates in the 51st minute as Quintero crossed into him and he threaded the ball inside the left post.

Then in the 62nd minute, Quintero finished off a second Minnesota goal, dribbling to the edge of the penalty area and chipping a shot over Nick Rimando's head. Minnesota scored their third with another set up by Quintero. He blasted the ball forward to Miguel Ibarra in the 68th minute, and hit a left-footer perfectly in stride.

Plata nearly erased the hosts' lead by himself late in the half after coming on as a substitute in the 66th minute. He pulled a goal back in the 77th minute with a great free-kick before netting his second in the 85th minute as he headed home from a Brooks Lennon cross.

Chris Schuler and Dom Dwyer scored as Orlando City ended a nine-game losing streak with a 2-1 victory over Toronto FC at Orlando City Stadium.

Orlando City had not won since defeating Real Salt Lake 3-1 on May 6 and didn't make it easy on themselves as Toronto's Nick Hagglund made it 2-1 in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

Schuler opened the scoring in the 34th minute with his first goal. Dwyer took the initial shot from 30 yards that goalkeeper Alex Bono could not handle and the ball bounced high to Schuler for the header. Dwyer then struck from 22 yards for a 2-0 lead in the 48th minute, scoring his eighth goal of the season.

Jesus Medina's goal in the 80th minute helped New York City FC cap a perfect week with a 2-0 victory against the Columbus Crew at Yankee Stadium on Saturday.

Defender Anton Tinnerholm scored an insurance goal in the 90th minute, his third of the season, as the Crew pressed for the equalizer and were caught outnumbered at the back. NYCFC moved into a tie with Atlanta United for the most points in MLS and handed the Crew their fourth loss in five games.

Ignacio Piatti picked up a goal and an assist and Evan Bush had two saves to lead the Montreal Impact to a 2-0 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes at Saputo Stadium.

Saphir Taider also scored for Montreal, which moved to within one point of the fifth-place New England Revolution in the Eastern Conference. Andrew Tarbell had one save for San Jose, who remain winless in their last 10 MLS games and are in last place in the Western Conference.

Scoring chances were fleeting as the Houston Dynamo and Colorado Rapids played out a goalless draw on Saturday.

Goalkeepers Tim Howard and Joe Willis respectively recorded their fourth and third clean sheets of the season, but were seldom tested.