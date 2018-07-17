Wayne Rooney’s leadership will be key to DC United revival, says Calen Carr

DC United will be hoping Wayne Rooney can inspire them to move up the Eastern Conference

Former Houston Dynamo forward Calen Carr believes Wayne Rooney’s leadership will be key to DC United’s revival this season.

United sit bottom of the Eastern conference, but with 14 of their remaining 19 games being played at their new home ground Carr thinks they can turn things around with Rooney leading the side.

"His leadership will be leaned on, and this is such a big moment for DC United," said Carr.

"This is 22 years in the making, DC used to play in an old converted American football stadium, it was known for having strange racoons and it didn't smell the best, it just wasn't what the team deserved.

"Although they're still bottom of the table, they have 14 matches at home and it gives them a great chance to get to the play-offs."

After Rooney's first win against Vancouver Whitecaps, he will now face Eastern conference leaders Atlanta United, who broke the MLS attendance record in their last game with 72,243 fans seeing them draw with the Seattle Sounders.

Calen Carr has likened Atlanta United's Mercedes-Benz Stadium to Old Trafford

Carr believes Rooney's second game will be a much tougher test.

"Atlanta United represent the future in the MLS, and what they have been able to do with their attendance records, especially when you compare it to the global football grounds, such as Old Trafford... they're rivalling those numbers," Carr said.

"Atlanta hold the five largest attendance records in the MLS and they have the best attack in the league with Josef Martinez who has 19 goals this season, that's the challenge waiting for Rooney when he arrives."