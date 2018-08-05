MLS round-up: Wayne Rooney hits woodwork as DC United are held

Wayne Rooney came close to scoring for DC United

Wayne Rooney saw a free-kick strike the woodwork as DC United drew 1-1 with Montreal Impact - but remain bottom of the Eastern Conference.

The Canadian side took an early lead, with Matteo Mancosu getting a fortunate bounce before burying the ball into the net after five minutes.

Rooney curled a free-kick which beat goalkeeper Evan Bush, but hit the post and United finally got an equaliser after 70 minutes through Yamil Asad.

The Seattle Sounders left it late in their 2-1 win over Minnesota United.

Darwin Quintero slotted the ball into the net after 19 minutes at TCF Stadium, but the Sounders were awarded a penalty with 90 minutes gone after Miguel Ibarra handled the ball defending a Roman Torres header.

Nicolas Lodeiro fired the spot-kick home and Will Bruin lobbed Bobby Shuttleworth in the seventh minute of stoppage time to seal an unlikely win.

Josef Martinez scored a brace as Toronto FC drew 2-2 with Atlanta United, Orlando City had an injury-time equaliser in a 3-3 draw with the New England Revolution, and San Jose Earthquakes had two from Vako in a 3-1 win over FC Dallas.

Erik Hurtado scored with three minutes left as the Vancouver Whitecaps drew 2-2 with New York City FC, Colorado Rapids also scored late to beat the LA Galaxy 2-1 and Diego Rubio's 74th-minute effort was enough to see Sporting Kansas City beat the Houston Dynamo 1-0.

Real Salt Lake won their first game in four 2-1 over the Chicago Fire, with Bastian Schweinsteiger's effort cancelling out Damir Kreilach's opener, before Kreilach got his second, and the Portland Timbers beat the Philadelphia Union 3-0.