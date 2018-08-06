MLS: Daniel Royer double fires New York Red Bulls to win over Los Angeles FC
Daniel Royer's brace lifted the New York Red Bulls to a 2-1 win over Los Angeles FC.
Royer struck the winner in the 80th minute after Bradley Wright-Phillips latched on to a long ball from Marc Rzatkowski and slipped the ball to him.
New York had taken the lead in the 39th minute when Royer took advantage of a defensive mix-up.
Los Angeles goalkeeper Tyler Miller did well to keep the ball out when Michael Murillo's shot deflected off Jordan Harvey, but could only divert it into the path of Royer.
LA levelled six minutes into the second half when Diego Rossi scored his seventh of the season, sneaking through New York's back line to meet Carlos Vela's pass.
After his match-winning assist, Wright-Phillips was honoured at the end of the match, with Red Bulls general manager Marc de Grandpre announcing his number 99 shirt will be retired by the club once he hangs up his boots.
The former Manchester City, Southampton and Charlton player joined the Red Bulls in 2013 and scored his 100th goal for the club on July 25, securing a 1-0 win against Wayne Rooney's DC United.
