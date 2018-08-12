MLS round-up: LA Galaxy held by Minnesota United, Sporting Kansas City beat Los Angeles FC

6:47 Major League Soccer round-up Major League Soccer round-up

Romario Ibarra hit a late equaliser as Minnesota United rallied to secure a 2-2 draw against Los Angeles Galaxy at StubHub Center on Saturday evening.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was back in Galaxy's starting line-up after serving a one-game suspension after missing the MLS All-star game against Juventus.

The former Sweden captain who also hit the crossbar with a late free-kick, was straight into the action, setting up Romain Alessandrini in the seventh minute. Alessandrini played in Ibrahimovic and he delivered the ball back to the Frenchman, who picked out the bottom corner.

Minnesota levelled things up in the 64th minute as defender Michael Boxall converted Darwin Quintero's cross to score his first career MLS goal.

Sebastian Lletget restored LA's lead in the 73rd minute. He eluded two defenders and sent a low left-footed shot past the right hand of goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth.

The visitors fought back again, scoring 11 minutes later as forward Abu Danladi got in behind the Galaxy defence, threading a pass through to Ibarra, who lifted the ball over David Bingham to secure a point.

Toronto FC vs New York City Live on

Gerso Fernandes and Ilie Sanchez scored goals either side of half-time as Sporting Kansas City became the first team to beat Los Angeles Football Club at the Banc of California Stadium.

Cristian Techera's scored a 43rd-minute winner as the Vancouver Whitecaps beat the Portland Timbers 2-1 at Providence Park.

Jukka Raitala cancelled out Joao Plata's first-half strike with a long-distance effort after half-time to help the Montreal Impact force a 1-1 draw with Real Salt Lake.

Midfielder Bismark Boateng scored his first career goal to give the Colorado Rapids a dramatic 2-1 stoppage-time victory over the San Jose Earthquakes at Dick's Sporting Goods Park.

Live MLS Live on

Bradley Wright-Phillips scored the only goal of the game as the visiting New York Red Bulls beat the Chicago Fire 1-0 at Toyota Park.

Gyasi Zardes scored in injury time to extend the Columbus Crew's winning run to three games with a 1-0 victory against Houston Dynamo.

Finally, midfielder Fabrice-Jean Picault scored the winner from the penalty spot to help the Philadelphia Union secure a 3-2 victory over the New England Revolution at the Gillette Stadium.