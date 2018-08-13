MLS round-up: Wayne Rooney inspires DC United to dramatic win over Orlando City

4:24 MLS round-up: Rooney inspires D.C. United MLS round-up: Rooney inspires D.C. United

A moment of magic from Wayne Rooney inspired DC United to a last-gasp 3-2 victory over Orlando in the MLS on Sunday.

The two sides had appeared to be heading for a 2-2 draw at Audi Field as Orlando broke out following a United corner in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

With United goalkeeper David Ousted stranded upfield, Orlando's Will Johnson advanced past halfway with an empty net ahead of him.

But a superb last-ditch tackle from Rooney upended Ousted, and the former England and Manchester United star then launched a long ball into the area which was met by Luciano Acosta, who nodded home the winner.

The goal completed the Argentinian striker's hat-trick and gave United a vital three points as they attempt to move off the bottom of the Eastern Conference.

United remain rooted to the foot of the standings however with 21 points from 20 games.

United have several games in hand over the teams above them and could yet mount a charge towards the playoffs in the closing months of the season.

Rooney had also been instrumental in setting up Acosta's first goal of the game in stoppage time at the end of the first half.

Rooney, England and Manchester United's record goalscorer, confirmed his move to MLS in June after a season with Everton in the Premier League.

Elsewhere, Nicolas Lodeiro inspired the Seattle Sounders to a 2-1 win over FC Dallas on Sunday night.

The two-time defending Western Conference champion Sounders extended their unbeaten run to eight matches with Lodeiro scoring one and setting up another for Chad Marshall.

Dominique Badji scored on his debut for Dallas.

Finally, Ismael Tajouri's last-gasp strike handed New York City FC a 3-2 victory over Toronto.

David Villa opened the scoring for New York in the 15th minute but Toronto were back on level terms shortly after thanks to Sebastian Giovinco.

Tajouri restored the visitors lead but they were pegged back immediately after the re-start through Victor Vazquez.

With the game seemingly heading for a draw, Tajouri scored his second of the evening to secure a dramatic victory for New York.