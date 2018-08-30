MLS round-up: New York Red Bulls' Brian White scores in first start to send them top of Eastern Conference

Brian White enjoyed a first start to remember to send Red Bulls top of the Eastern Conference

Brian White scored his first MLS goal in his first start and the New York Red Bulls beat the Houston Dynamo 1-0 on Wednesday.

New York extended their undefeated streak to six games with a fourth win during that stretch, thanks to White's simple tap-in in the 55th minute.

The win moved one point ahead of Atlanta United at the top of the Eastern Conference with seven games remaining. Houston are now winless in their last nine matches - one away from matching a club record.

CJ Sapong scored a goal and made another to help Philadelphia beat DC United 2-0 for a fourth straight victory.

Philadelphia have now matched the club's highest win total for a season, first set in 2013. Sapong opened the scoring in the 29th minute with an easy finish his first goal since July 21st, and after half-time, Fabrice-Jean Picault added another.

Wayne Rooney's DC United have faltered with two defeats in three days

Chris Wondolowski scored his 142nd career goal to seal victory for San Jose Earthquakes who ended an 11-game home winless stretch with a topsy-turvy 4-3 win over FC Dallas.

San Jose won at home for the first time since March 18th, ending the longest home winless stretch in MLS history.

The Earthquakes led 2-1 at half-time with two goals from Valeri Qazaishvili before another four in an 11-minute spell early in the second half. Half-time substitute Santiago Mosquera levelled for FC Dallas, before Dominique Badji equalised again once Magnus Eriksson had put the hosts back in front.

Diego Chara scored his first goal of the season as Portland ended a four-game losing streak to beat Toronto 2-0.

Portland's poor form followed a 15-game unbeaten streak and was the Timbers' longest run without a point since losing five in a row in July 2012.

Midfielder David Guzman, who played for Costa Rica in the World Cup this summer, added a second for Portland in the 83rd minute. It was his second of the season.

Toronto, the defending MLS Cup champions, remain outside playoff contention in the Eastern Conference.