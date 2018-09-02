MLS round-up: Real Salt Lake hit LA Galaxy for six

9:46 Zlatan Ibrahimovic's LA Galaxy were thrashed 6-2 by Real Salt Lake in the MLS on Saturday Zlatan Ibrahimovic's LA Galaxy were thrashed 6-2 by Real Salt Lake in the MLS on Saturday

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's LA Galaxy were hit for six as Damir Kreilach scored a hat-trick in Real Salt Lake's 6-2 drubbing at Rio Tinto Stadium in the MLS on Saturday.

The Galaxy drew first blood with a Jonathan dos Santos strike after just 33 seconds, with the Mexican connecting with a fine cross from Ashley Cole.

The home side were level after 14 minutes through Albert Rusnak and went into the break 2-1 up thanks to Kreilach's first goal on the stroke of half-time.

Jefferson Savarino put the hosts further ahead three minutes into the second half, while Kreilach and Rusnak each netted their second goals of the match - either side of LA's second from Romain Alessandri - before Kreilach celebrated his treble with 20 minutes remaining.

Elsewhere in the MLS, midfielder Lawrence Olum grabbed a 70th-minute equaliser as the Portland Timbers salvaged a 1-1 draw with hosts New England Revolution.

Olum's strike was Portland's only shot on goal as the club recorded its second straight match without a loss after losing its previous four games. As a result, the Timbers moved into a tie for fifth place in the Western Conference with the Seattle Sounders, one point ahead of the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Meanwhile, midfielder Scott Caldwell was on target for New England, who are still without a win in their past nine matches. The Revolution are six points behind the Montreal Impact in the race for the sixth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

New York Red Bulls went top of the Eastern Conference this week but were soundly beaten 3-0 by Montreal Impact.

Defender Rod Fanni put the hosts ahead before former Arsenal and Manchester City full-back Bacary Sagna added a second. Ignacio Piatti wrapped up victory in injury-time.

Orlando City and Philadelphia Union played out an entertaining draw in Florida, with a late goal from either side ensuring the spoils were spared in a 2-2 stalemate.

Dominic Dwyer put Orlando in front after only nine minutes but Cory Burke levelled before half-time for the Union.

That was the end of the drama until the final five minutes, when Fabrice Picault threatened to take all three points back to Philadelphia with a late goal, but there was still time for Scott Sutter to level in added time.

Colombus Crew were 2-1 winnvers over New York City, with Harrison Afful and Justin Meram on target.

Ismael Tajouri-Shradi had levelled for New York before Meram's winner.

FC Dallas were 4-2 winners over Houston Dynamo, holding off a second-half comeback to win comfortably in Texas.

Michael Barrios put them ahead with 10 minutes gone and that lead was doubled and then trebled shortly after half-time by Santiago Mosquera.

Mauro Manotas pulled a goal back but a penalty from Reto Ziegler restored the three-goal lead. Miguel Ibarra also scored from the spot for Houston, but that was as good as it got.

Toronto FC were humbled by the same scoreline on their own patch by LAFC. Carlos Vela put the visitors ahead, and a brace of goals from Diego Rossi and Lee Nguyen just after half-time gave them a good lead.

Jozy Altidore came close to masterminding an unlikely comeback, scoring twice in the last 15 minutes, but Vela added his second in the fourth minute of stoppage time to seal victory.

Vancouver were 2-1 winners over the San Jose Earthquakes.

Alphonso Davies and substitute Nicolas Mezquida were on target for the hosts, before Valeri Kazaishvili scored a late consolation for San Jose.

