Nations League: What England fans need to know

England's players celebrate winning the penalty shootout against Colombia

The nation has fallen back in love with the England team during the World Cup.

They will have the chance to build on their encouraging performances in Russia in the brand new Nations League, which kicks off in September, live exclusively on Sky Sports.

European countries will go head-to-head in a league format, with the best teams competing for the chance to play in the Final Four event in the summer of 2019, where the winner will be crowned Nations League champion.

Here's what it will mean for England...

WHO WILL ENGLAND FACE?

As one of the top-ranked European teams, England are in League A.

Within that league, England have been drawn in Group 4, along with Spain and Croatia.

They'll play those sides home and away - and you'll be able to watch all four of those group games live on Sky Sports.

England will face Spain in the group stage

England v Spain - 7.45pm, Saturday, September 8, 2018

Croatia v England - 7.45pm, Friday, October 12, 2018

Spain v England - 7.45pm, Monday, October 15, 2018

England v Croatia - 2pm, Sunday, November 18, 2018

England's home games will take place at Wembley Stadium.

WHAT HAPPENS TO THE GROUP WINNER?

The winner of Group 4 will go through to June 2019's Final Four competition, where they'll have the chance to win the inaugural Nations League title.

The other group winners in League A will make up the rest of the Final Four.

England could reach the Final Four next summer

WHAT HAPPENS TO THE GROUP LOSER?

The loser of Group 4 will be relegated to League B for the next edition of the Nations League.

The bottom-placed team in Groups 1, 2 and 3 will also be demoted, while the four group winners from League B will be promoted.

Gareth Southgate will lead England into the Nations League

ANYTHING ELSE?

The Nations League offers teams a second route into Euro 2020 should they fail to qualify via the qualifiers which commence in March 2019.

If England fail to finish in the top two of their Euro 2020 qualifying group, their Nations League performance will decide if they make it into the play-offs for the final four qualifying spots for Euro 2020.

WANT TO KNOW MORE?

Find out more about the Nations League and how it will work by reading our in-depth guide here.