Thierry Henry will have divided loyalties when France meet Belgium in World Cup semi-final, says Hugo Lloris

Hugo Lloris expects Thierry Henry to have mixed emotions when France meet Belgium in Tuesday's World Cup semi-final

Hugo Lloris says his former France team-mate Thierry Henry's heart will be torn when Les Bleus take on Belgium in the World Cup semi-finals.

World Cup winner Henry is now an assistant to Belgium coach Robert Martinez, and will be helping Belgium try to reach the World Cup final for the first time in their history.

But Arsenal legend Henry is also France's record scorer with 51 goals, and helped France lift the 1998 World Cup and Euro 2000. Henry played 123 times for France, retiring from international football after the 2010 World Cup.

Lloris, who made his France debut 10 years ago, said: "I'm lucky enough to have played alongside (Henry) for two years with France. He was an immense player.

Lloris has been one of the standout goalkeepers at the 2018 World Cup

"It is true that it is a little bit peculiar to see him with the Belgian team, but that is his career and that is how he is learning his future career.

"I think his heart will be split tomorrow because before anything he remains French. (But) we know him, he has a lot of passion inside him, for football - and he will be with the Belgians and giving everything to help his team."

Didier Deschamps captained France to World Cup glory on home soil in 1998

France boss Didier Deschamps, who shared an international dressing-room with Henry for three years, said: "Of course, it is a difficult situation, it really is not easy for him, and it does happen sometimes. You are part of the enemy team.

"He did know that from the time he was joining the management team and becoming an assistant to Martinez that that could happen. But on a personal level, it is with great pleasure that I'm going to see him tomorrow."

Meanwhile, France star Kylian Mbappe was a notable absentee from the start of training ahead of the showdown with Belgium in Saint Petersburg.

Kylian Mbappe scored twice in France's last-16 win against Argentina

Only the first 15 minutes of the session is open to media and it was unclear if he joined the team once reporters, photographers and camera crews were ushered out.

Earlier, France boss Deschamps had said that four of his players would only have a light training workout, but that all 23 would be fit to play.

Paris Saint Germain forward Mbappe has scored three goals at the World Cup so far.