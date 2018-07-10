Zlatko Dalic: It's a miracle that Croatia are in World Cup semi-final

Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic admits it is a miracle his side have gotten this far

Croatia manager Zlatko Dalic admits it is a "miracle" his side are in the World Cup semi-final.

Croatia face England on Wednesday night in Moscow in their first last-four appearance at the World Cup since 1998.

They beat both Denmark and Russia on penalties in the knockout stages, and Dalic says this period is the best in his coaching career.

He told RLC: "I believed and now that we are in the four best teams we are surprised, okay, it's a miracle, but why wouldn't we be among the four best teams?

"We have to believe in ourselves, we have such players, we have such potential, so it's not weird.

Croatia take on England in Moscow on Wednesday in the semi-final

"This is for me the most wonderful, beautiful period of my coaching career, the one I dreamed about, the way I came, but the greatest merits are our players.

"Every one of them is great, but there are people around me, my staff who work with me and we all live as one family these 45 days and all have their merits. That's why I'm really happy and I wouldn't want to stop here."

Croatia struggled to find rhythm in their knockout games against Denmark and Russia, with Dalic claiming the defensive style of their opponents stifled their creativity.

He hopes England will be more suited to their style of play, but added that recovering from two extended games will be difficult.

"We played twice for 120 minutes in six days and spent tremendously, physically and mentally. There was a lot of energy needed for it, we do not have much time and we have to be ready for the game in three days.

Croatia celebrate beating Russia on penalties in World Cup quarter-final

"It will not be easy and we have two days to see who is ready, whether the injured players can recover or we will have to play without someone, but I think we just have to put those who are the most healthy and timid in the game because we have no right to make a mistake.

"We had three tough games, with opponents who are not our style, our way of playing, defensive teams, a lot of long balls, skipping game, and that did not suit us.

"But I'm glad we demonstrated strength at such matches and adapted their style, we played the best we could and finally got those matches. I hope that against England it will finally be our style of play and our match."