Justin Timberlake to show England v Croatia at O2 arena

0:42 Justin Timberlake will show England's World Cup semi-final against Croatia at his show on Wednesday Justin Timberlake will show England's World Cup semi-final against Croatia at his show on Wednesday

Justin Timberlake will show England's World Cup semi-final against Croatia at his Wednesday performance at the O2 arena.

The singing and dancing star has organised with the O2 to open the doors an hour earlier than planned at 6.30pm - allowing fans to enter in time to watch England's first World Cup semi-final since 1990.

"I've been thinking. We had a crazy show on Monday and we've got another one coming up on Wednesday. There is also another very important thing happening on Wednesday," said Timberlake, in a video posted on his Twitter.

"So here is what we are going to do: I spoke to the O2 and for the first time ever doors will open at 6.30pm and we're going to play this England-Croatia match up on my big screens.

"So come here and we will watch it together. I want to see it, you want to see it, we all want to see it.

"We're going to watch this together, and you know what? It's coming home."

Click on the video above to see Justin Timberlake get behind England's World Cup campaign.