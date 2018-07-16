Take the ultimate World Cup 2018 quiz and test your knowledge!

Harry Kane has won the Golden Boot, but what else can you remember from Russia 2018?

It has been four weeks of excitement, tears, shocks and historic moments but how much do you remember of the 2018 World Cup?

The Russian showpiece, won by France on Sunday afternoon when they beat Croatia 4-2 in Moscow, has been touted as one of the best World Cups.

Despite defeat, Croatia will likely view their tournament as a success, as will England and Belgium, with Gareth Southgate's side winning their first World Cup penalty shootout and reaching the semi-finals, and Belgium securing third place, their best-ever World Cup finish.

There were many memorable moments from the tournament, but how much can you recall?

