France penalty decision against Croatia wrong, says Dermot Gallagher

0:27 Dermot Gallagher says decision to give France a penalty in the World Cup final was "100 per cent" wrong Dermot Gallagher says decision to give France a penalty in the World Cup final was "100 per cent" wrong

Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher says the decision to give France a penalty against Croatia in the World Cup final was "100 per cent" wrong.

Croatia's Ivan Perisic, whose visibility was blocked by Blaise Matuidi, was penalised after Antoine Griezmann's delivery form a corner struck his arm - which was by his side.

Referee Nestor Pitana did not initially give the penalty, but was asked by the video assistant referees to review the decision and, after minutes of deliberation, opted to award the spot kick.

France players swarm around the referee

"100 per cent not a penalty. He's far, far too close to the ball as it comes over the forward's head," Gallagher told Sky Sports News.

"It just strikes him - he doesn't move his hand to the ball, he's got no intention of handling the ball. The law says it has to be deliberate. His arms aren't in an unorthodox position - it just doesn't tick any boxes."

Griezmann converted the penalty to make it 2-1 to France, who ended the game as victors with additional goals from Kylian Mbappe and Paul Pogba.