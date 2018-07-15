Pussy Riot admit World Cup final pitch invasion

Pussy Riot claim to have conducted the pitch invasions

A pitch invasion by four protesters during the World Cup final, for which Russian punk band Pussy Riot claimed responsibility, is being investigated by the authorities.

During the 51st minute of the final between France and Croatia at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, four people ran onto the pitch, one of whom reached the centre circle.

The protesters were quickly apprehended by security staff before being taken off, with play held up for around one minute.

Following the pitch invasion, Pussy Riot said via the band's social media channels it had been behind the disturbance, also retweeting a picture of a woman, dressed in an old-fashioned police uniform, sharing a high-five with France forward Kylian Mbappe.

Defender Dejan Lovren clashed with another protester after the interruption halted a Croatia attack.

France went on to win the game 4-2, lifting the World Cup for the second time.

The pitch invaders are apprehended by security staff

A statement from the Russia 2018 Local Organising Committee given to Press Association Sport on Sunday evening said: "The incident involving four persons who managed to unlawfully gain access to the pitch during the second half of the final match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup is currently being investigated by the authorities.

"At this point in time, the Russia 2018 Local Organising Committee does not have any further information and does not comment third-party statements.

"Further statements will be made in due course after consultation with the authorities."

Pussy Riot attracted global attention for critical performances against Russia President Vladimir Putin, which in 2012 resulted in two of the women from the group being sent to prison for almost two years.

Putin was in the stands at the Luzhniki Stadium, sitting with FIFA president Gianni Infantino and near French President Emmanuel Macron.

In their statement following Sunday's incident, Pussy Riot said members had "performed in the FIFA World Cup final match - 'Policeman enters the Game"'.

Following the incident, a separate video message was later released, which also included footage of the pitch invasion filmed from the stands inside the stadium.