Which domestic clubs excelled at the World Cup?

The World Cup is over and the Premier League is set to reboot - but which clubs were represented most in Russia and which excelled in the stats?

Four Premier League stars featured for France during their World Cup triumph against Croatia, including Chelsea duo N'Golo Kante and Olivier Giroud, Spurs stopper Hugo Lloris and Manchester United's Paul Pogba.

However, a tournament-topping 15 players from Manchester City made an appearance across the entire competition, followed by Chelsea and Real Madrid each with 13.

Man City players' minutes in Russia John Stones 645 Kevin De Bruyne 540 Kyle Walker 495 Raheem Sterling 454 Gabriel Jesus 406 Vincent Kompany 376 Nicolás Otamendi 360 David Silva 327 Bernardo Silva 238 Fabian Delph 220 Sergio Agüero 178 Fernandinho 155 Danilo 90 Ilkay Gündogan 59 Benjamin Mendy 40

Other clubs with prominent representation in Russia included familiar domestic powerhouses such as Tottenham, Juventus, Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

Interestingly, the next club on that list is 2015/16 Premier League champions Leicester - who had 10 members of their squad appear on the world stage.

Despite having 12 players take to the field, Tottenham's contingent clocked the most minutes with 4,812, edging City's 4,583 and Barcelona's 4,191.

Chelsea and Spurs players claimed more wins than any other domestic club with 34 - although new Blues boss Maurizio Sarri has a job on his hands to retain star names Eden Hazard, Thibaut Courtois and Willian.

Paris-Saint Germain top the goal chart with 15 from their 11-strong contingent, comprising World Cup winner Kylian Mapabbe (four), Edinson Cavani (three), Neymar (two), Thiago Silva, Angel Di Maria, Thomas Meunier and Grzegorz Krychowiak.

European champions Real Madrid produced the most chances with a tournament high of 62, topped emphatically by finalist Luka Modric on 18 and followed by Brazil full-back Marcelo with nine - while Chelsea produced the most assists with seven.

