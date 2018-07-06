Football News

Hibernian agree fee for Barnsley midfielder Stevie Mallan

06/07/18

Stevie Mallan was at Oakwell last season
Hibernian are closing on the signature of Barnsley's Stevie Mallan after agreeing a fee for the midfielder, according to Sky sources.

The former St Mirren player started just five games for Barnsley last season.

The 22-year-old Scotland U21 international will travel to Edinburgh on Friday for a medical.

Hibs kick off their Premiership season at home to Motherwell on August 4.

