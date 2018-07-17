Liverpool transfer rumours: Nabil Fekir and Danny Ings

Could Lyon's Nabil Fekir be joining Liverpool after all?

Jurgen Klopp's side may reignite their interest in a World Cup winner as we round up the latest transfer rumours on Tuesday, July 17.

Nabil Fekir's on-off move from Lyon to Liverpool could be back on, according to reports in the Metro.

The France international playmaker was on the verge of joining the Reds prior to this summer's World Cup, only for the transfer to collapse at the last minute.

Meanwhile, Sky Sports News reported in June that Danny Ings would be leaving Liverpool this summer in order to pursue first-team football.

However, so far there has not been a move for the striker, who had been linked with Southampton, only for the Daily Echo to now suggest that the deal for the player will not go through.

Elsewhere, Liverpool defenders Joel Matip and Joe Gomez may line up alongside Virgil van Dijk in the heart of the club's back four.

And that is because Croatia centre-back Dejan Lovren is set to be given an extended rest period following his country's run all the way to the World Cup final.