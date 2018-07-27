Lazar Markovic set to leave Liverpool with Olympiacos and Standard Liege both in talks

Lazar Markovic has only managed 19 league appearances in his Liverpool career

Olympiacos and Standard Liege are in talks with Liverpool over the transfer of Lazar Markovic, Sky sources understand.

The Serbia international has not featured in a competitive game for the Reds since a late substitute appearance against QPR in May 2015 - five months before Klopp replaced Brendan Rodgers as manager.

Since then the 24-year-old, a £20m signing from Benfica by Rodgers in the summer of 2014, has had loan spells at Fenerbahce, Sporting Lisbon, Hull and Anderlecht.

Markovic is currently with the first-team squad for their International Champions Cup campaign in the United States but has played only a minor role in pre-season.

The 22-cap international, who missed out on a place in Serbia's World Cup squad, latched on to a Daniel Sturridge through ball to fire home a stunning opener in Liverpool's 2-0 friendly win at Blackburn last week.

