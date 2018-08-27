Southampton midfielder Harrison Reed makes Blackburn loan switch

Former England youth international Harrison Reed has joined Blackburn on loan

Southampton midfielder Harrison Reed has joined Sky Bet Championship side Blackburn Rovers on a season-long loan deal.

Reed is Blackburn's sixth summer signing and arrives at Ewood Park four days after they snapped up Premier League title-winning midfielder Jack Rodwell on a short-term deal.

The Saints academy graduate links up with Rovers exactly five years to the day since making his Southampton debut in a 5-1 League Cup victory away to Barnsley.

The 23-year-old has since racked up 30 first-team appearances for Southampton, as well as featuring in the Europa League during the 2015/16 season.

Reed already has experience playing in the Championship for Norwich. The midfielder made 43 appearances for the Canaries during a loan spell at Carrow Road last season, where he also scored his first career goal in a 2-0 victory over QPR.