Southampton midfielder Harrison Reed makes Blackburn loan switch

Last Updated: 27/08/18 12:39pm

Southampton midfielder Harrison Reed has joined Sky Bet Championship side Blackburn Rovers on a season-long loan deal.

Reed is Blackburn's sixth summer signing and arrives at Ewood Park four days after they snapped up Premier League title-winning midfielder Jack Rodwell on a short-term deal.

The Saints academy graduate links up with Rovers exactly five years to the day since making his Southampton debut in a 5-1 League Cup victory away to Barnsley.

The 23-year-old has since racked up 30 first-team appearances for Southampton, as well as featuring in the Europa League during the 2015/16 season.

Reed already has experience playing in the Championship for Norwich. The midfielder made 43 appearances for the Canaries during a loan spell at Carrow Road last season, where he also scored his first career goal in a 2-0 victory over QPR.

