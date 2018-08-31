Chelsea loan Kylian Hazard to Belgian club Club Brugge

Kylian Hazard has joined Club Brugge on loan for the remainder of the season

Kylian Hazard, the younger brother of Eden, has returned to Belgium to join Club Brugge on loan from Chelsea for the rest of the season.

The versatile forward joined Chelsea a year ago from Hungarian side FC Ujpest but has yet to feature for the Blues' first-team.

The 23-year-old will continue his development back in Belgium, having made his senior debut there in 2013 at second division side White Star Brussels.

Hazard followed in the footsteps of elder brother Thorgan when he joined Belgian top-flight side Zulte Waregem in 2014, spending a season there before he moved to Hungary.

On completing the temporary signing of Hazard, Brugge sports director Francois Vitali, said: "We warmly welcome Kylian to Cercle Brugge.

"He is a player with offensive qualities and we are convinced that Cercle Brugge is the best place for him to continue his career at the highest level."