Chelsea contact Juventus over Gonzalo Higuain transfer

Gonzalo Higuain scored 23 goals in 50 appearances last season

Chelsea have made initial contact with Juventus with the hope of signing Gonzalo Higuain, according to Sky in Italy.

After Juve completed the £105m signing of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid last week, the Serie A club need to sell some players due to UEFA's FFP rules.

New Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri worked with Higuain at Napoli before the striker joined Juventus in 2016, and Sky in Italy believe Sarri is keen to link up with the 30-year-old again at Stamford Bridge.

The Argentina international scored 23 goals in 50 appearances last season and has scored 55 in 105 games since moving to Turin.

Chelsea are also interested in signing Juventus defender Daniele Rugani, Sky in Italy are reporting - another player that worked with Sarri previously at Empoli.

Sarri has already brought Jorginho with him to west London this summer, but Chelsea are yet to make another first-term signing.

With goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois anticipated to leave, Chelsea are considering re-signing Petr Cech or Leicester's Kasper Schmeichel, according to Sky sources.

Chelsea, who finished outside the Champions League places last season, are believed to want to keep Eden Hazard, with Sarri recently insisting he wanted their strongest players to remain at the club.

Sarri said: "Clearly we would always like to keep all the strongest players. This is what any manager wants to do, this is what any club wants to do.

"But then we will have to see how the transfer market will go over the next few days."