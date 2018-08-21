Juventus News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Stats
  • Squad
More from Football

Miralem Pjanic signs Juventus contract extension

Last Updated: 21/08/18 6:51pm

Miralem Pjanic has signed a contract extension at Juventus
Miralem Pjanic has signed a contract extension at Juventus

Miralem Pjanic has signed a contract extension to keep him at Juventus until 2023, the Italian champions announced on Tuesday.

The Bosnian midfielder has won back-to-back Serie A and Italian Cup doubles since joining Juventus from Roma in 2016.

"I'm very happy to extend my contract until 2023 with this amazing club," Pjanic posted on social media.

A statement on the club website read: "Juventus are delighted to announce that Miralem Pjanic has renewed his contract at the club until 2023.

"Since arriving prior to the 2016/17 season, Pjanic has become an increasingly-integral part of the Bianconeri midfield, providing pin-point passes across the pitch while firing free-kicks into the back of the net with outstanding consistency."

Known as a set-piece specialist, Pjanic has scored 15 league goals directly from free-kicks since arriving in Italy in 2011.

The 28-year-old has also scored 12 goals in 79 international appearances for Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Juve kicked off their Serie A title defence last Saturday with a dramatic 3-2 victory at Chievo as Cristiano Ronaldo made his competitive debut after joining from Real Madrid for £105m last month.

Midweek Super 6

Jeff gave away £1million on Saturday! Enter your predictions for Wednesday's round here.

Also See:

Trending

©2018 Sky UK