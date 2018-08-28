Frank Lampard craves ‘romantic’ Chelsea clash after Derby hammer Hull

Derby County manager Frank Lampard said he would welcome a Carabao Cup third-round meeting with Chelsea

Derby manager Frank Lampard would relish a Carabao Cup reunion with Chelsea after his side's 4-0 demolition of Hull.

Lampard’s side thrashed their inexperienced opponents at the KCOM Stadium as a meagre 4,666 fans watched, the lowest attendance since the Tigers moved from Boothferry Park.

This match showed 17 changes from last weekend as both teams rested players ahead of their Sky Bet Championship clash at the same venue on Saturday. Florian Jozefzoon scored twice and Derby’s other goals came from Martyn Waghorn and Mason Mount.

Looking ahead to the next round, Lampard said: “The big boys are coming in which will be a great test for us. It’s a competition we want to do well in.”

Asked about the possibility of drawing Chelsea later in the competition, the former Blues midfielder said: “It’s an obvious question for me, it would be nice. For the romantic link Chelsea would be a good one.”

Lampard admitted the performance had given him a good selection problem for the weekend, saying: “We will have to see, we will reflect on this one. It will be a completely different game. They will have a reaction. We can’t expect it to be 4-0.”

Lampard revealed former Hull defender Curtis Davies would not be fit for that game but midfielder Joe Ledley could return to the side after injury.