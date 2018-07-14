Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic not worried about fatigue ahead of World Cup final

Mario Mandzukic scored Croatia's extra-time winner against England

Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic is unconcerned by the extra minutes played by his team ahead of the World Cup final against France.

Croatia needed extra-time and penalties to beat both Denmark and Russia, before Mario Mandzukic's extra-time winner gave them victory over England in the semi-finals.

By contrast, France have advanced through the knockout stages with victories over Argentina, Uruguay and Belgium - all in normal time.

Dalic said on Saturday: "Tomorrow is the World Cup final. Simply, the players know what that is. One thing that brings me happiness is that all my players tell me whether they are not 100 per cent fit.

Zlatko Dalic says his squad have been relaxing and resting ahead of the World Cup final

"We have a such a good relationship that they will concede and say 'I am not fit, I'm going to miss the final'.

"They know what is at stake in the final, how great it is to play in the final. But, if they will be unable to give their all, they will tell us. I expect them to do so, they need to have such an attitude."

Dalic says his players have been resting in the build-up rather than practising hard.

"We do not insist on practice sessions," he said. "We have nothing to practise. We need relaxation and rest to regain freshness for tomorrow. We have some minor injuries, minor problems.

"I hope we will overcome those today and that all my players will be ready to play in the final. If they're not, we have great players on the bench, who are raring to go.

"I'm not worried. I do not have any problems in that respect."

France will take on Croatia in Sunday's final - after Samuel Umtiti scored the only goal of their semi-final against Belgium

Dalic says his team are being driven on by the support back in Croatia.

"We can't be more joyous and proud when we see what joy we have brought to the country," he said.

"Win or lose tomorrow, there will be a seismic event and this brings us strength and motivation.

"One of our main motivators are our fans and the people back home.

"Hopefully there will be four million people out in the streets celebrating. Maybe they will go one over Argentina and Brazil in terms of celebrations."