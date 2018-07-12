Poland appoint Jerzy Brzeczek as new head coach

Former Poland midfielder Jerzy Brzeczek has been appointed as the country's new head coach.

Jerzy Brzeczek has been named Poland's head coach, replacing Adam Nawalka after the team's group-stage exit at the World Cup.

Brzeczek made 42 appearances and scored four goals for Poland as a player. The 47-year-old played as a midfielder for 13 clubs and spent most of his career playing in the top flights in Poland and Austria.

He began his managerial career in 2010 after retiring from playing in 2009 at the age of 38.

He most recently managed Polish club Wisla Plock.

Brzeczek's first game in charge will be a home game against the Republic of Ireland on September 11.