Sweden warn England of being overconfident of World Cup chances

Sweden have warned England about having too much confidence ahead of their World Cup quarter-final on Saturday.

Sweden progressed to the last eight with a 1-0 win over Switzerland in the round of 16, having topped their group.

They have conceded just two goals in the tournament, both coming in their 2-1 loss to Germany.

Sweden's assistant coach Peter Wettergren believes England have "no respect for them". He added: "I don't think they do.

"I don't think people think that we are going to win, the pressure is on England I think."

0:26 Emil Krafth says Sweden always work as a team Emil Krafth says Sweden always work as a team

Sebastian Larsson stated he feels everyone back in England "expect them to go through" and if they didn't beat Sweden "it would be a massive disappointment to say the least".

Sweden are aiming to make the semi-finals for the first time since 1994 and Swansea's Martin Olsson believes they have nothing to fear.

"We are a positive young squad, we have a good manager, we play with a lot of confidence," he added. "We are just happy to be here and we are happy for the fans."

The game kicks off at 3pm at the Samara Stadium.