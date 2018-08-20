Pick your Liverpool XI to face Crystal Palace on Monday Night Football
Reds travel to Selhurst Park for Premier League clash
Last Updated: 17/08/18 4:03pm
Who would you pick to start Liverpool's Monday Night Football clash with Crystal Palace?
The Reds got their 2018/19 season off to a flying start with a 4-0 win over West Ham at Anfield on the opening weekend and they'll hope to back that result up with another victory at Selhurst Park.
C Palace vs Liverpool
August 20, 2018, 7:00pm
Live on
It won't be an easy test against Roy Hodgson's side though, who have Wilfried Zaha celebrating a new deal with the club and in-form after scoring in the Eagles' win at Fulham.
So who would you select if you were picking the Liverpool XI? Use our team selector below to choose a formation and name your side, then share your team with your friends on social media and tweet it to @SkySportsPL