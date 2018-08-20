Liverpool News

Pick your Liverpool XI to face Crystal Palace on Monday Night Football

Reds travel to Selhurst Park for Premier League clash

Who makes it into your Liverpool line-up?
Who would you pick to start Liverpool's Monday Night Football clash with Crystal Palace?

The Reds got their 2018/19 season off to a flying start with a 4-0 win over West Ham at Anfield on the opening weekend and they'll hope to back that result up with another victory at Selhurst Park.

It won't be an easy test against Roy Hodgson's side though, who have Wilfried Zaha celebrating a new deal with the club and in-form after scoring in the Eagles' win at Fulham.
Liverpool 4-0 West Ham
So who would you select if you were picking the Liverpool XI? Use our team selector below to choose a formation and name your side, then share your team with your friends on social media and tweet it to @SkySportsPL

