Diego Maradona named coach of Mexican club Dorados

Diego Maradona has returned to club management

Argentina great Diego Maradona has been appointed coach of Mexican second division side Dorados.

The club issued a short video on their social media channels with the messages 'Welcome Diego' and 'Make it a 10'.

Although Dorados, who are based in Sinaloa state in northwest Mexico, gave no further details, Mexican newspapers said Maradona had been hired to replace Francisco Gamez.

Dorados fired Gamez on Thursday after a poor start to the season that saw them take three points from a possible 15. They sit 13th in the 15-team league.

Maradona, 57, is considered one of the greatest players of all time after a career that peaked in 1986 when he captained Argentina to their second and last World Cup title.

He previously had short stints coaching clubs in Argentina and the United Arab Emirates but his longest spell in charge was with Argentina, who he led at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

He will presented by Dorados this weekend and will debut as coach on September 15 when they face Cafetaleros de Tapachula.