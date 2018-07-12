Crystal Palace Ladies awarded position in FA Women's Championship

Crystal Palace Ladies will now play in the FA Women's Championship

Crystal Palace Ladies will play in the FA Women's Championship for the 2018/19 season, the FA have confirmed.

The late call comes five weeks after the club learned their initial bid to join the second tier of women's football in England was unsuccessful.

Palace Ladies was founded in 1992, and play their home matches at Hayes Lane after forming a partnership with Bromley FC in 2014.

A statement on the club website from Palace Ladies chairman Richard Spokes said: "With the incredible support of Steve Parish and everyone at Crystal Palace FC, including the best fans in the business, we sought to explore all avenues to establish why and how we missed out.

"Without a doubt, it has been a very testing and difficult time, although we have been determined to continue the build in strength, that has seen us progress over recent seasons.

"This has seen us add real quality and commit to building a tier-two standard club, even though it looked like it would be in tier three for one season."

In addition, Doncaster Rovers Belles LFC requested to withdraw from the Championship and will join Sheffield FC Ladies in the FA Women's National League.

Director of Women's Football for The FA Baroness Sue Campbell admitted they were sad to lose both teams but "understood and respected their decisions".