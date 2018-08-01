Defending champions Chelsea face Man City in WSL 1 opener

Chelsea Women celebrate winning the 2017/18 WSL 1 title

Reigning champions Chelsea will play Manchester City on the opening weekend of the 2018/19 FA Women's Super League season.

Emma Hayes' side claimed the FA WSL 1 title last year, finishing six points ahead of City, who won the title the previous year.

The clash between two of this season's title favourites will take place at Chelsea's Kingsmeadow home on Sunday, September 9.

Arsenal and Liverpool, two of the league's other heavyweights, face each other at Meadow Park in Boreham Wood on the same day, while Everton travel to Birmingham.

0:34 Fran Kirby and Eni Aluko celebrate after Chelsea Ladies claim the WSL title with a 2-0 win at Bristol City Women. Fran Kirby and Eni Aluko celebrate after Chelsea Ladies claim the WSL title with a 2-0 win at Bristol City Women.

The Super League has been rebranded for 2018-19 and will include two new sides: Brighton & Hove Albion, who competed in FA WSL 2 last season, and league newcomers West Ham United.

Opening weekend's WSL 1 fixtures: 2pm kick-offs on Sunday, September 9:

Arsenal v Liverpool (at Boreham Wood FC)

Birmingham City v Everton (at Solihull Moors FC)

Brighton & Hove Albion v Bristol City (at Crawley Town FC)

Chelsea v Manchester City (at Kingsmeadow)

Reading v Yeovil Town (at Adams Park)