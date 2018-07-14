Gary Neville says Harry Kane 'has not been himself' in recent matches for England

Harry Kane was dejected at the final whistle

Gary Neville says England captain Harry Kane "has not been himself" in recent matches, adding the striker's performances were a "big factor" in Gareth Southgate's side faltering at the semi-final stage of the World Cup.

Kane endured another frustrating afternoon in England's 2-0 defeat against Belgium in the third-place play-off, failing to produce a shot on target in Saint Petersburg, but the 24-year-old remains firmly on course for the Golden Boot thanks to his six goals earlier in the tournament.

He started the World Cup in blistering form, scoring twice in England's opening victory before a hat-trick in the second game inspired Southgate's side to a 6-1 win over Panama. The Tottenham striker added to his tally in the last 16 against Colombia to make it six goals from six shots on target.

Since then he has not added to his tally, failing to register a single shot on target in his last three World Cup matches, and Neville thinks Kane's performances are down to him not being fully fit at the moment.

Kane shows his frustration during the World Cup third-place play-off

Speaking on ITV after England's defeat to Belgium, Neville said: "Harry Kane's going to win the Golden Boot but since the 90 minutes finished against Colombia - the extra time, the Sweden game, the semi-final and the third-place play-off - he's not been himself.

"We couldn't speak more highly of him during the tournament in terms of what he has done but he's not been himself for three games now.

Kane stretches for an effort against Belgium

He added: "He doesn't look fit to me at all and there were a couple of times in the second half (against Belgium) when the quality into the box was good and he wasn't making those runs into the back post.

"You can talk about the midfield but he hasn't been himself for the last three games and that has been a big factor as well.

"He can turn games and he can get a goal out of nothing."

Kane drags a shot wide under pressure from Vincent Kompany

Thomas Meunier opened the scoring with just four minutes gone but despite their dominance, Roberto Martinez's side had to wait until the 82nd minute to settle the bronze medal match through Eden Hazard.

Despite England's World Cup ending in disappointing fashion, Neville insists the tournament has been a big success for the national team.

Gareth Southgate applauds the fans after England's World Cup campaign came to an end in Russia

"For England to get to the semi-final is a huge achievement," he said.

"Obviously being on the right side of the draw has helped but the idea of losing three games is a bit of an irrelevance.

"In 15 or 20 years' time people will only remember them getting to a semi-final."