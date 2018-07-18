Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp 'had to get' Loris Karius replacement, says Graeme Souness

Loris Karius following Liverpool's Champions League final defeat in Kyiv

The memory of the Champions League final meant Liverpool were forced into finding Loris Karius' replacement, says Graeme Souness.

The Reds' current No 1 made two costly errors as Liverpool lost 3-1 to Real Madrid in May, although Karius was later found to be suffering from concussion after taking a knock from Sergio Ramos shortly before the opening goal.

Regardless, Souness told Sky Sports News those errors would come back to haunt the German had he started 2018/19 as first-choice and made another mistake.

Liverpool are on the verge of signing Roma goalkeeper Alisson after a £67m bid was accepted, with the Brazilian flying to England on Wednesday evening to undergo a medical in the next few days, according to Sky in Italy.

"I think as much as Jurgen would have wanted to be loyal and do right by the goalkeeper, he's got to go out and get another one," he said.

"That's simply because if Karius was to make the same mistake, or a mistake in a big game, it'd be down to the manager not correcting that situation. It's obvious to everyone - look at what happened in the Champions League final.

"So if Klopp is out to get Alisson or another top goalkeeper, he's doing the right thing."