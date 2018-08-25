Pep Guardiola coy on Willy Boly handball goal in Manchester City draw with Wolves

2:52 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola refused to discuss Wolves’ goal or whether his side deserved a penalty in the 1-1 draw at Molineux Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola refused to discuss Wolves’ goal or whether his side deserved a penalty in the 1-1 draw at Molineux

Pep Guardiola was tight-lipped about Willy Boly's handball goal after Man City's 1-1 draw at Wolves.

Boly's goal was missed by both the officials and Manchester City's players, who did not protest what appeared to be a clean header by the Wolves defender to put them 1-0 ahead at Molineux.

Spirited Wolves deny Man City

That played a significant part in the Premier League champions settling for just a point following Aymeric Laporte's equaliser, but after the game Guardiola had little to say about the incident.

He said: "Of course, Wolves deserve compliments. It's none of my business [whether Boly's goal should bring in VAR]. The Premier League will decide, and when they decide VAR will be here. When I spoke to the referee [at the end of the match], I was just giving them a compliment about their job."

Boly handled in the opener for Wolves before Laporte's equaliser

Guardiola had been complimentary about Nuno Espirito Santo and his Wolves side in the build-up to the game, and had reason to be considering their performance against the champions, which was little surprise to the City boss.

He said: "It was a good game. There were too many counter-attacks, but we missed simple passes, and when that happens it is impossible to avoid it. We had chances with the players we had, and it was a good point.

"We played the same level as we played this season and last season - people can imagine how difficult it is to play against a team with nine players behind, good counter-attacks and who use their wingers well and create chances.

"But we created chances too, were just missing a last pass and hit the post three times, should have had a penalty with David Silva, we tried. Defensively we were not solid, but we will improve."

City defender Kyle Walker told Sky Sports he sympathised with the officials at Molineux, given few inside the stadium had noticed Boly's handball before it was noticed on TV replays.

He said: "It's hard for referees to see everything, but I've heard it was a handball. We know how hard it will be this season, we know how much the manager expects from us. We'll dust ourselves down for next week, and hopefully we can get the three points."