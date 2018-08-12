LISTEN: Super Sunday podcast with Jamie Carragher, Graeme Souness and Alex Scott

Listen to the latest Super Sunday podcast featuring Arsenal v Man City

David Jones is joined by Gary Neville, Graeme Souness and Alex Scott to analyse the big talking points from Renault Super Sunday.

Liverpool swept West Ham aside with a 4-0 win at Anfield before the Premier League champions kicked off their title defence with a 2-0 victory at Arsenal.

The panel discussed how Man City could go about winning another league title after their opening game, plus the impact Unai Emery has had at Arsenal and whether it is too soon to judge him.

Jamie Carragher also offers a tactical analysis of Arsenal's performance, as well as taking a look at his former side, Liverpool.

Neville, Souness and Scott also discussed the performance of the Reds and whether they can challenge Man City, as well as Manuel Pellegrini's debut as West Ham manager.

