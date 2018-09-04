Checkatrade Trophy round-up: Holders Lincoln lose, Sunderland win on penalties

David Sesay scored the winning penalty for Crawley against Tottenham U21s

Holders Lincoln made an inauspicious start to their Checkatrade Trophy defence as they lost 2-1 at home to Mansfield.

Captain Matt Rhead had put the hosts in front early on but Calum Butcher equalised two minutes later and Tyler Walker netted the winner in the second half.

Sunderland took two points from their match with Stoke U21s as they triumphed 4-2 on penalties after a goalless draw at the Stadium of Light, Denver Hume slotting the winning spot-kick for the home side.

Newcastle U21s started with a win, with Thomas Allan, Callum Roberts and Elias Sorensen on target in a 3-1 win at Doncaster.

Crewe scored three times in the final 17 minutes to record a 4-3 win at Tranmere, thanks to a double from Chris Porter and goals from Alex Nicholls and James Jones.

It wasn't the only high-scoring affair of the night though as Macclesfield and Blackpool played out a 3-3 draw at Moss Rose, the hosts winning on penalties, and MK Dons and Peterborough also level at 3-3 after 90 minutes before the Dons won the shootout.

AFC Wimbledon also came out on top on penalties after their 2-2 with Charlton. The Addicks twice came from behind but were second best from the spot.

Crawley, Scunthorpe and Exeter were the other sides to win after a shootout, beating Tottenham U21s, Wolves U21s and Yeovil, respectively.

Forest Green scored three second-half goals to thrash Cheltenham 4-0, Portsmouth beat Gillingham by the same scoreline at Fratton Park and Oxford beat Fulham U21s 3-0 at the Kassam Stadium, the visitors having goalkeeper Toni Stahl sent off early in the second half.

Southend got the better of Cambridge, winning 3-1 in South Group B, with Southampton U21s winning 2-0 at Colchester in the same group.

Meanwhile, Barnsley won 2-1 at Oldham, Burton suffered a 2-1 home defeat to Walsall and Carlisle won by 3-2 against Morecambe.

Grimsby edged Notts County 2-1, Luton won 2-1 against Brighton U21s, Wycombe came away with a 1-0 win at Northampton and Rochdale got the better of Bury, winning 2-1 at Spotland.