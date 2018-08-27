Mohamed Salah revives Egyptian FA dispute over image rights

Mohamed Salah has been in an image rights dispute with the Egyptian FA since April

Mohamed Salah has revived a dispute with the Egyptian FA, accusing his native governing body of ignoring complaints over an image rights issue.

The Liverpool forward first brought the issue to light in April when his image was used on the outside of the national team's plane - provided by official team sponsor WE, while Salah has a sponsorship deal with rival company Vodafone.

Salah described the use of his image as a "major insult" on Twitter, and took to social media once more over the weekend to claim his letters have gone ignored by the EFA.

He tweeted on Sunday: "It is not natural that my letters and my lawyer's letters are ignored... I don't know why this is all [happening]. Don't you have enough time to answer us?!"

The EFA said in a statement it would address a letter sent by Salah's agent, Ramy Abbas, on Monday.

Abbas also wrote on Twitter on Sunday: "We asked for guarantees regarding Mohamed's wellbeing whilst with the national team, and assurances that the image rights violations wouldn't happen again. That's all. They have yet to respond."

Salah was Egypt's main hope heading into the World Cup, but a shoulder injury suffered in the Champions League final affected the side as they crashed out in the group stages.

The 25-year-old remained on the bench for their opening defeat against Uruguay, and was then on target in defeats to Russia and Saudi Arabia as Egypt finished bottom of Group A without a point.