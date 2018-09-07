Nations League round-up: Jorginho rescues Italy against Poland

2:56 Italy 1-1 Poland - highlights Italy 1-1 Poland - highlights

Jorginho's late penalty ensured Italy's Nations League campaign got off to an unbeaten start in a 1-1 draw with Poland.

The Azzurri trailed at half-time when Piotr Zielinski converted Robert Lewandowski's pass as Poland ended a scoreless run against Italy of 11 games.

Jorginho had been caught in possession in the lead up to Poland's goal, but made amends 12 minutes from time.

The Chelsea playmaker netted from the penalty spot after Jakub Blaszczykowski's foul on Federico Chiesa.

Jorginho's penalty was his first goal for Italy

And Italy head coach Roberto Mancini had to settle for a draw in his first competitive match in charge, in League A Group 3.

Russia built on their strong showing, as hosts, at the World Cup with a 2-1 win over Turkey in Trabzon.

Denis Cheryshev scored a fine volley to put the visitors in front after 13 minutes, only for Serdar Aziz to equalise four minutes before half-time.

Denis Cheychev continued his good international form with Russia's opener

But Artem Dzyuba restored Russia's lead four minutes after the break to give them an ideal start to League B Group 2.

Taulant Xhaka scored 10 minutes into the second half as Albania beat Israel 1-0 in Elbasan.

Scotland, the third team in League C Group 1, host Albania on Monday.

Former Southampton midfielder Dusan Tadic's penalty proved the difference as Serbia edged Lithuania 1-0 in Group 4.

The visitors hit the woodwork four times in Vilnius, including through Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic.

The other Group 4 game ended goalless between Romania and Montenegro in Ploiesti, while Azerbaijan and Kosovo's League D Group 3 clash in Baku was also 0-0.

But in the other game in the same pool, the Faroe Islands beat Malta 3-1 thanks to goals from Joan Edmundsson, Rene Joensen and Hallur Hansson.