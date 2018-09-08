LISTEN: Nations League podcast with Jamie Carragher, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Jermain Defoe

England v Spain - Nations League podcast

Jamie Carragher, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Jermain Defoe discuss England's defeat by Spain on the Nations League podcast.

England's UEFA Nations League campaign began with a loss as Luis Enrique's claimed a 2-1 victory at Wembley on Saturday evening.

England took the lead through Marcus Rashford (11) but were pegged back through close-range finishes from Saul Niguez (13) and Rodrigo (32).

The panel analysed Gareth Southgate's side's defeat, talking through England's system and how they might have to change things up if they are to compete with the big footballing nations.

There was also analysis of Danny Welbeck's disallowed goal and reaction from both Harry Kane and Southgate.

Click above to listen to the Nations League podcast