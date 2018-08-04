Northampton 0-1 Lincoln: Matt Green's header gives Imps victory.

1:44 Northampton 0-1 Lincoln Northampton 0-1 Lincoln

Matt Green scored the only goal of the game as Lincoln made a winning start to the Sky Bet League Two season with a 1-0 victory over Northampton.

Green stooped low to head home shortly after half-time and that proved to be the difference as last year's beaten play-off semi-finalists rode their luck to make the perfect start.

All the early chances came for Northampton but visiting goalkeeper Josh Vickers kept his side in the game with smart stops from Sam Hoskins and Daniel Powell, who both lacked conviction when through on goal.

Vickers used his legs to keep out Powell for a second time later in the half while debutant Harry Toffolo had Lincoln's best chance of the opening period, volleying over from the edge of the box.

The Imps broke the deadlock three minutes into the second half when Neal Eardley's pinpoint cross was headed into the top corner Green.

Northampton sought a quick response but Vickers was there again to preserve the points for his side, twice denying Andy Williams who should have done better with two glaring chances late on.