Notts County 0-4 Yeovil: Alex Fisher scores hat-trick for visitors

1:08 Notts County 0-4 Yeovil Notts County 0-4 Yeovil

Yeovil picked up their first League Two win of the season as Alex Fisher's hat-trick helped earn a 4-0 victory over Notts County on Friday.

The home side thought they had taken the lead early on when Nathan Thomas turned in at the back post but he was adjudged to have been in an offside position.

Yeovil took the lead when Elliott Hewitt made a hash of a clearance which eventually led to Yoann Arquin crossing low for Fisher to turn the ball in from close range.

County then found themselves further behind as Wes McDonald fed a low cross into the area for Fisher to grab his second.

Despite including three six-figure summer signings in Enzio Boldewijn, Kristian Dennis and Kane Hemmings, Notts struggled to get back into the contest.

Fisher grabbed his hat-trick as he capitalised on some dreadful defending to guide in off the post as Hemmings hit the bar from a penalty for the hosts.

A dismal night for Notts was ended when Arquin headed in Carl Dickinson's free-kick.