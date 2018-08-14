Oldham 0-2 Derby: Sam Graham own goal and Mason Mount scores in Carabao Cup

Frank Lampard's Derby eased into the second round of the Carabao Cup with a comfortable 2-0 win at Oldham.

A goal in each half - a Sam Graham own goal and a Mason Mount strike - was enough to beat the League Two Latics as Lampard's side bounced back from Saturday's 4-1 hammering by Leeds in the Sky Bet Championship.

Derby striker Jack Marriott, making his debut after a summer move from Peterborough, drilled a chance over the bar before forcing a good save from home goalkeeper Daniel Iversen.

Bradley Johnson was also denied by Iversen, while Oldham's Chris O'Grady headed too close to Derby stopper Scott Carson.

The Rams went ahead in the 36th minute as Harry Wilson delivered a right-wing free-kick and Fikayo Tomori challenged for the ball with Oldham's Graham, who appeared to deflect into his own net from six yards.

Mount almost doubled the lead and Derby wasted another chance when Wilson blazed wide after a run from deep.

Carson pulled off an excellent save from Oldham winger Johan Branger-Engone, but Mount made it 2-0 in the 70th minute with a sweet half-volley from just outside the box.