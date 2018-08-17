Partick v Celtic preview: Dedryck Boyata absent for cup game

Celtic's Dedryck Boyata will not play in the cup

Dedryck Boyata will miss Celtic's Betfred Cup clash at Partick Thistle on Saturday as uncertainty surrounds his future.

The Belgium defender claimed he missed the Champions League qualifying defeat to AEK Athens on Tuesday night with an injury while manager Brendan Rodgers claimed he was fit.

And assistant manager Chris Davies, speaking to the media ahead of the second-round fixture, confirmed Boyata would not be involved.

"Dedryck has had a long chat with the manager. It is an unfortunate situation. We can't change what happened," Davies said.

"There was a frustration obviously and the manager is managing the situation and Dedryck won't be involved tomorrow.

"Obviously there has been a lot of frustration from the supporters and Brendan addressed it at the time but as it stands he is still a Celtic player and that may well be the case when the window shuts. So we can't say he will be leaving the club."

Thistle were relegated from the Scottish Premiership last season while Celtic are preparing to start their defence of the trophy but Davies insisted his players would take nothing for granted.

"I always thought Partick were a decent team and I was surprised that they got sucked into a relegation battle last season," he added.

"They have got some good players and they have a good coach. It is a difficult place to go and there will be no complacency there".

Team news

Boyata will not feature and striker Odsonne Edouard remains out with a knock that makes him a doubt for the

first leg Europa League play-off against Suduva next Thursday.

Defender Kristoffer Ajer is back from suspension, while Marvin Compper and Lewis Morgan are working their way back from injuries.

But Australia international Daniel Arzani, who has signed a two-year loan deal from Manchester City, is not yet up to speed.

The Jags, who have won two successive game after losing to Ayr on the opening day of the season, have no new injury or suspension worries.