Partick Thistle 1-3 Celtic: Leigh Griffiths, Moussa Dembele, Tomas Rogic on target in Scottish League Cup

Celtic's Leigh Griffiths (L) celebrates his goal with Scott Brown

Celtic survived a second-half scare to beat Partick Thistle 3-1 and reach the Scottish League Cup quarter-finals, as they ended the most difficult week of Brendan Rodgers' reign with a victory.

Leigh Griffiths' first goal of the season gave the much-changed cup holders the lead, but a number of wasted chances looked costly as Andrea Mbuyi-Mutombo equalised for Thistle with 18 minutes left.

With extra-time looming, full-back Cristian Gamboa's two late assists provided relief for those in green and white, as Moussa Dembele and Tom Rogic both scored from the Costa Rican's crosses to ensure a first win in four matches.

Partick Thistle's Andrea Mbuyi-Mutombo (centre right) celebrates scoring against Celtic

Celtic arrived at Firhill after a week of turbulence. A league defeat to Hearts, amidst speculation of a dispute between Rodgers and the board over transfers, had been followed by a Champions League exit to AEK Athens on Tuesday. The loss in Greece was exacerbated by the absence of defender Dedryck Boyata, who refused to play claiming he was not fit, after being denied a move to Fulham.

Boyata was again absent as Rodgers made six changes, with Emilio Izaguirre making a second debut after re-joining the club on a free transfer. Kris Ajer returned from suspension and there were also starts for Scott Bain, Gamboa, Scott Sinclair and Michael Johnston.

Backed by a vocal support, a section of whom unfurled a banner at kick-off supporting the manager's desire for squad investment, Celtic started on the front foot, as Griffiths laid the ball off to Rogic, but his powerful low shot was palmed away by Thistle goalkeeper Cammy Bell. The Australian came close again a few minutes later, with his effort deflected wide for a corner.

Celtic's Moussa Dembele (left) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game

Celtic's incessant pressure soon produced an opening goal. Sinclair spun his marker and ran along the by-line before cutting the ball back for Griffiths, and the Scotland striker finished low from eight yards for his first goal of the season.

Rogic was at the heart of everything good about Celtic's play, setting up Johnston with a delightful flick that the 19-year-old winger could not capitalise on. Johnston then fired another low effort straight at Bell, before clipping Sinclair's cross over from an acute angle a few minutes later.

Thistle had not beaten Celtic in 23 years and they defended in numbers throughout the first half, but failed to make their rare attacking forays count. Kris Doolan had their best chance of the first half, but could not direct his header on target, while Mbuyi-Mutombo dragged a shot wide after half-time when well placed in space.

Celtic should have extended their lead in first-half injury time; first an unmarked Rogic headed straight at Bell from 10 yards, before Oliver Ntcham's 25-yard curling effort clipped the crossbar with the goalkeeper well beaten.

On the hour mark, Sinclair came within inches of extending the lead with a curling shot from the edge of the box, after good build-up play involving Rogic and Ntcham. Rodgers then introduced Dembele for Griffiths, and the French striker immediately forced a spectacular save from Bell with a dipping angled volley.

Tom Rogic (right) celebrates scoring Celtic's third goal of the game against Partick

Thistle had barely threatened, but suddenly levelled the game after 72 minutes. Substitute Aidan Fitzpatrick found Mbuyi-Mutombo inside the box, and the Congolese winger's angled shot trundled across Scott Bain and in off the far post.

With a trip to Lithuania looming on Thursday in Europa League qualifying, the last thing Celtic needed was extra-time, but Gamboa helped steady the nerves with two timely interventions from the right wing in three minutes.

His first cross found Dembele's knee to restore the lead; then another cutback was met with aplomb by Rogic, to ensure safe passage to the last eight.