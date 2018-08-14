Other matches

Tue 14th August

Carabao Cup - 1st Rnd

  • Queens Park Rangers vs Peterborough United
  • 7:45pm Tuesday 14th August
  • Loftus Road Stadium   (Att: 4021)
FT

QPR 2

L Freeman (3),P Wszolek (6)

Peterboro 0

Report

QPR 2-0 Peterborough: Luke Freeman and Pawel Wszolek net in comfortable victory

Report and highlights from Carabao Cup first round clash

Last Updated: 14/08/18 10:19pm
QPR 2-0 Peterborough
QPR 2-0 Peterborough

QPR beat Peterborough 2-0 at Loftus Road to secure a place in the second round of the Carabao Cup and their first win under manager Steve McClaren.

Both the Sky Bet Championship side's goals were scored in the opening six minutes, with Luke Freeman putting Rangers ahead before Pawel Wszolek doubled the lead.

Freeman netted after three minutes, firing home the loose ball after goalkeeper Aaron Chapman had weakly parried Conor Washington's right-wing cross.

Striker Washington, playing against his former club, was also involved in the build-up to the second goal, threading a pass through to Wszolek, who slotted past Chapman.

The home team had to absorb some pressure in the second half, with Siriki Dembele blasting narrowly wide and having another shot saved by QPR keeper Joe Lumley.

However, Rangers were fairly comfortable and might have added a third goal had Washington managed to connect with a low left-wing cross from Bright Osayi-Samuel.

Jake Bidwell tried his luck with a long-range strike with the outside of his left boot which Chapman was able to gather. And Matt Smith, on as a substitute for the R's, headed over from Bidwell's late corner.

