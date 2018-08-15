Real Madrid 2-4 Atletico Madrid: Atleti win Super Cup thriller in extra-time

Saul celebrates after restoring Atleti's advantage in extra-time with a superb finish

Atletico Madrid came out on top in extra time in the all-Madrid UEFA Super Cup final, beating rivals Real 4-2 in a thrilling encounter in Tallinn.

Diego Costa put Atletico ahead after just 52 seconds with a fine effort on the half volley from an acute angle, but Gareth Bale's superb right-footed cross was finished off by Karim Benzema's header on 27 minutes to level things up.

In Julen Lopetegui's first competitive game in charge of Real, Sergio Ramos put his side 2-1 up from the spot on 63 minutes after Juanfran's handball from a corner, but Costa got his second of the game 11 minutes from time, turning home from close range from Angel Correa's centre.

Diego Costa levels the match at 2-2 from close range

Player ratings Real Madrid: Navas (5), Carvajal (5), Ramos (6), Varane (5), Marcelo (6), Kroos, Casemiro (5), Asensio (6), Isco (5), Benzema (6), Bale (6)



Subs: Modric (6), Ceballos (5), Lucas Vazquez (5), Mayoral (5)



Atletico Madrid: Oblak (6), Juanfran (6), Savic (7), Godin (7), Hernandez (7), Saul (7), Koke (7), Rodrigo (7), Lemar (7), Costa (8), Griezmann (6)



Subs: Correa (7), Vitolo (7), Thomas Partey (7), Gimenez (NA)



Man of the match: Diego Costa

Atletico turned it on in extra-time, with two world-class finishes from Saul Niguez (98) and Koke (104), meaning Real conceded four for the first time since Rafa Benitez was in charge of the club in 2015.

With Diego Simeone in the stands serving a touchline ban, last season's Europa League winners Atletico took the lead in an instant as Costa latched onto his own flick on from Diego Godin's long ball, getting the better of Raphael Varane before firing past Keylor Navas from near the byline.

Real were nearly level shortly after as Marco Asensio's flick from Marcelo's cross was turned away by Jan Oblak, but there was nothing the goalkeeper could do to deny Benzema's far-post header from Bale's fine cross from the right flank.

Team news Gareth Bale started for Real alongside Karim Benzema, but Luka Modric was left on the bench in Tallinn. New signing Thibaut Courtois was ineligible.



Atletico started Antoine Griezmann and Diego Costa, while new signing Thomas Lemar was in midfield.

Karim Benzema is congratulated by team-mates after scoring Real Madrid's equaliser

Moments later, Asensio curled a low effort inches wide as Real found their rhythm, and the European champions completed the turnaround in the second half after Juanfran had handled Toni Kroos' corner.

Defender Ramos, the scourge of Atletico Madrid in recent years, stepped up and sent Oblak the wrong way.

Atletico forced extra-time through Costa again, scoring from under the crossbar after some fine work at the right byline by Correa as Real fell asleep, though Real could have won it in stoppage time as Marcelo made a hash of a scissor-kick from 10 yards.

Atletico players celebrate Diego Costa's opening goal

Atletico went ahead again in extra-time through Saul's brilliant volley, slamming into the top right corner from 20 yards after good work from Thomas Partey on the left and some help from Ramos and Varane's sloppy play.

It was 4-2 just six minutes later through Koke, who brilliantly guided a first-time effort into the bottom corner with his right foot from Victor Vitolo's ball across the face of the box.

Man of the match - Diego Costa

The former Chelsea striker played this like a World Cup final, not a European curtain-raiser. His opener set the tone for an encounter which seemed to speed by at 100mph, and the leveller late on came with Real looking comfortable.

Costa bullied both Ramos and Varane, who barely looked like European champions, and though Atletico's substitutes got them over the line, Costa set the foundations.

Opta stats

Atletico Madrid have won on each of their three appearances in the UEFA Super Cup - the most appearances of any side never to finish runner-up.

Atletico Madrid are the first Europa League winners to go on to win the UEFA Super Cup since they themselves did so against Chelsea in 2012.

Julen Lopetegui is the first Real Madrid manager to concede four or more goals in his first competitive game in charge since Michael Keeping against Celta Vigo in February 1948.

Diego Costa's opening goal for Atletico Madrid in the first minute of play is the fastest goal ever to be scored in the UEFA Super Cup (49 seconds).

What's next?

Real now face Getafe on Sunday evening in their first La Liga clash, while Atletico are at Valencia on Monday evening.