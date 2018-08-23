Rangers 1-0 FC Ufa: Connor Goldson gives Gers the advantage

Connor Goldson celebrates after scoring Rangers' opening goal

A first-half Connor Goldson strike gave Rangers a slender lead over FC Ufa in their Europa League play-off first- leg tie.

Goldson capitalised on Ufa goalkeeper Aleksandr Belenov's blunder after 40 minutes, to ensure Steven Gerrard's side extended their unbeaten run at the start to the season to 10 matches.

Ufa showed little as an attacking threat but were technically sound and defended in numbers; that, coupled with Rangers' inability to find a second goal, means the tie is finely balanced ahead of the second leg in Russia next Thursday.

Steven Gerrard's side had huge amounts of possession, but in a match of numerous free-kicks, they were unable to test Belenov sufficiently enough to ensure a more comfortable advantage.

Rangers came into the match unbeaten in nine matches under Gerrard, and he made four changes from the side that beat Kilmarnock in the League Cup on Sunday. Allan McGregor and Ryan Jack both returned after being rested, whilst Jon Flanagan and Daniel Candeias replaced the ineligible Borna Barisic and injured Jamie Murphy respectively.

More notable were two of Rangers' substitutes; Kyle Lafferty, a day after signing from Hearts, and Lee Wallace. Former club captain Wallace had not played since September 2017, and was making his first squad appearance since serving a suspension, following a dressing-room row with former manager Graeme Murty in April.

Rangers were on the front foot inside two minutes. James Tavernier's free-kick was only partially cleared to Candeias on the edge of the box, and his volley was tipped over by Belenov. The Russian goalkeeper was busy again eight minutes later, saving from Alfredo Morelos' downward header.

Steven Gerrard saw his side win once again

FC Ufa are competing in European competition for the first time, and had overcome opposition from Slovenia and Luxembourg to reach this stage, as well as concerns they might not be able to fulfil this fixture due to visa processing issues. Under the lights in front of a full house at Ibrox, the Russian side did not appear overawed, despite constant early pressure from the hosts which they were content to soak up.

On 31 minutes an Ove Ejaria shot from the edge of the box was well blocked by Azamet Zaseev. Moments later, Goldson headed just wide from another Tavernier free-kick, as Rangers pressed for an advantage to take into the second leg next Thursday in Russia.

The breakthrough came five minutes before half-time. Morelos found space at a corner and his header was parried weakly by Belenov into the path of Goldson. The centre-half tapped in from close-range to send the Ibrox crowd into raptures.

A half-time lead was the least Rangers deserved, but McGregor was required to preserve it, as he immediately blocked a low shot from Dmitri Zhivoglyadov with his legs.

The Russians were on the attack again after the interval, as Zhivoglyadov beat Flanagan on the right wing to float in a delicious cross, but there was nobody in red on the end of it with McGregor stranded.

Morelos pestered the Ufa defence throughout; his presence caused panic after 55 minutes, as Scott Arfield's through ball nearly provided a sight of goal, but the ball was scrambled clear. Moments later the Colombian turned sharply on the edge of the box, but dragged his shot wide.

Rangers' Ryan Kent breaks through a tackle

With Thursday's second leg coming just three days before a crunch trip to Celtic Park for the season's first Old Firm game, Rangers were keen to take a more substantial lead to Russia, and they cranked up the pressure as the second half wore on. Ejaria showed delightful quick feet to dance into the box, but a last-gasp tackle cleared the danger.

Gerrard made an attacking move on 68 minutes, as Lafferty was introduced to tumultuous applause for his second Rangers debut, more than a decade after he first arrived at Ibrox. Within minutes he was in the referee's notebook, after leaving Jemal Tabidze dazed following an aerial challenge.

Glenn Middleton was also brought on for Ryan Kent, and Rangers were soon claiming a penalty on 77 minutes after the winger went down under Zhivoglyadov's challenge, but the loud protests were ignored by the Polish referee.

In the final minutes, Ufa came close to grabbing what would have been a barely-deserved equaliser, as Ivan Paurevic drifted in unmarked at the back post, but he stabbed the ball wide to the relief of the home support.

What next?

The second leg will take place in Russia on Thursday, August 30 at 3pm.