Roma v Tottenham preview: Spurs squad depleted after World Cup

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino's squad has been depleted by players still on holiday after World Cup duty

Tottenham will be without nine first-team players as they take on Roma in San Diego as part of the International Champions Cup on Thursday morning (3.05am BST).

Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Kieran Trippier, Eric Dier, Hugo Lloris, Danny Rose, Toby Alderweireld, Mousa Dembele and Jan Vertonghen are all missing from Spurs' tour to the USA after their exploits at the World Cup.

It will give some fringe players the chance to shine in California - something boss Mauricio Pochettino is keen to observe, having never shied away from promoting youth within his squad.

"It's a massive opportunity for our younger players to show their quality and for players to show they are in condition to fight for a place in the first team," he told the club's website.

"We're looking forward to playing, looking forward to a nice tour and sharing (time) with our fans, that's important too.

"We have three very good tests and more than results, it's about how we are going to approach the games and both collective and individual performances."

Roma will have a stronger squad heading into the match, with new signings Javier Pastore and Justin Kluivert looking to get more minutes on the field.

Team news

Youngster Juan Foyth suffered a thigh muscle injury during Saturday's friendly against Brentford and will miss the start of the new campaign, including the pre-season tour.

Harry Winks, Josh Onomah did not travel to the US with injuries, while Vincent Janssen, who is currently subject of interest from Fenerbahce, also did not travel.