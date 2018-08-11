Rotherham 1-0 Ipswich: Michael Smith earns late win for Millers

1:30 Rotherham 1-0 Ipswich Rotherham 1-0 Ipswich

Michael Smith's late strike earned Rotherham their first win back in the Sky Bet Championship as the club dedicated a 1-0 success over Ipswich to Barry Chuckle.

Television star Chuckle - real name Barry Elliott - died last weekend and was a lifelong Rotherham fan, as well as being the club's life president.

Rotherham fans sang his name during the win, while the two sets of supporters traded a chant of "to me, to you" - the famous catchphrase of Barry and brother Paul in their popular show ChuckleVision.

It was a repeat meeting for the managers from last season's League One play-off final and once again Paul Warne got the better of his former Millers team-mate Paul Hurst.

Ipswich threatened early on with Gwion Edwards putting a dangerous ball across the box which had to be cleared by Zak Vyner with former Rotherham loanee Grant Ward lurking for a certain tap-in.

Rotherham keeper Marek Rodak then had to be alert to clinch the ball off Ellis Harrison when he was clear through on goal.

Kyle Vassell had Rotherham's first serious effort on goal at the start of the second half but it was held by Bartosz Bialkowski.

At the other end, Jon Nolan latched onto a long throw but then skewed his shot wide when well placed. Nolan came much closer from further out with a 25-yard effort flying just wide of the post.

Rotherham almost benefited from a Bialkowski error but neither Semi Ajayi or Vassell could turn the ball home after the keeper had spilled Will Vaulks' cross. Edwards was the next Ipswich man to come close but Rodak pushed away his free-kick from 20 yards.

Both managers looked to their benches in the search of a winner with midweek signing Kayden Jackson coming on for the visitors.

The former Accrington man cleverly broke the offside trap but was denied by a strong tackle from Richard Wood just as he was about to pull the trigger.

Jackson did get a shot off in the next move but it was tame and straight at Rodak. Fellow substitute Jordan Roberts seemed to have a strong shout for a penalty after he was bundled over by Joe Mattock but referee David Webb ignored his strong appeal.

Rotherham were pushing for a winner in the final five minutes and got it in the 90th minute through Smith. The striker had earlier fired just wide from the edge of the box and Anthony Forde tested Bialkowski with a snap shot.

Smith was not to be denied, though, and following Forde's free-kick, the big striker scooped the ball into the top corner at the second attempt. The Millers nervously saw out four minutes of added on time to capture the three points.