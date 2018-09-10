Scotland v Albania preview: Alex McLeish's side get their Nations League campaign underway at Hampden Park

Scotland get their UEFA Nations League campaign underway against Albania on Monday evening, live on Sky Sports Main Event.

Alex McLeish's side are still recovering from their 4-0 friendly defeat to World Cup semi-finalists Belgium at the national stadium on Friday night, their biggest home loss in 45 years.

But the newly-formed UEFA Nations League gives the Scots an increased chance of reaching the 2020 European Championships and McLeish is looking to take advantage.

"I am hearing from people that it is more hope than expectation," he said. "We have to change that perception and the players are motivated.

"This is where it starts and it is a great opportunity for us to get our name on the map again, but we know that we have to respect every opponent."

Albania beat Israel 1-0 in their Nations League opener on Friday night, which puts Albania in a strong position at the start of the three-team Group 1 in Nations League C, and McLeish warned against underestimating the visitors at Hampden Park on Monday evening.

"They had a good victory at home and got off to a flyer so they will be coming with a little bit of confidence," he said.

"They are no mugs. We have to be at our very best performance and the guys are aching, bursting to go.

Team news

Leigh Griffiths has recovered from an ankle injury that saw come off at half-time of Friday's 4-0 friendly loss to Belgium.

Meanwhile, McLeish, who has a fully-fit squad to choose from, has hinted Allan McGregor will replace Craig Gordon in goal for the hosts.

For Albania, midfielder Odise Roshi and striker Armando Sadiku are missing from the squad through injury, while Rangers' Eros Grezda is also set to miss out.

Opta stats